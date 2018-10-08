There’s a white ibis out on Indian Rocks Beach that’s a little blue lately.

Not because it’s sad -- well, maybe a little bit, we didn’t grab it for an interview before the weekend -- but because somebody painted it blue.

Shelley Vickery, director of the Birds in Helping Hands Wildlife Rescue in Seminole, said her organization saw pictures of the bird on Facebook. They started searching for it to get the paint off.

They said they were worried the paint could contain something toxic that could affect the ibis when it preens its feathers.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP