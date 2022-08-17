The tiger cub was caged during the process and was not loose, as some social media rumors claimed.

DALLAS — Here's a story that'll make you "paws" what you're doing.

Dallas police found a tiger cub caged inside a home while serving a warrant on Wednesday afternoon.

Yep, a tiger.

Police told WFAA that officers were assisting the U.S. Marshals with a federal warrant around 2 p.m. in the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane, in southern Oak Cliff near Highway 67 and Interstate 20.

According to police, authorities found the cub and called animal control.

Despite social media rumors, police said the cub was caged the entire time and did not become loose on the streets.

The Dallas Zoo even had to clarify the tiger did not escape from the zoo and that the cub didn't even belong to them.

"We are aware of a rumor that is circulating - we want to assure everyone our tigers are all accounted for and safe here at the zoo," the Dallas Zoo said in a statement on Twitter. "We saw messages online and heard from concerned local neighbors and wanted to set minds at east about your Dallas Zoo!"

Dallas Animal Services currently has the cub in custody.

In a statement, the department said: "Dallas Animal Services responded to the address and secured the tiger, which is currently being held in protective custody at an undisclosed location."

Police said an arrest was made in regards to the warrant. It's unclear if that person faces charges related to the tiger.

It's illegal to have tigers as pets in Dallas, according to police.

Further details surrounding the ordeal, such as the identity of the arrestee, were not immediately released.