A zoo in China has been trying to get its two pandas to mate for a decade.

On Monday, it finally happened.

Ocean Park in Hong Kong has been shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic. While there haven't been guests around, there is still animal care staff around to keep an eye on pandas Ying Ying and Le Le.

In a press release, the park said the two pandas have attempted to mate over the last 10 years but weren't able to succeed. Thanks to years of "trial and learning," the two accomplished the goal and just might become new parents in the future.

"The successful natural mating process today is extremely exciting for all of us, as the chance of pregnancy via natural mating is higher than by artificial insemination," zoo director Michael Boos said in a news release.

It's too early to tell if Ying Ying is pregnant, but the zoo staff says they're closely monitoring any hormonal and behavioral changes.

The zoo has been closed to the public since late January. The pandas were showing certain behaviors common during the breeding season, which is between March and May. These behaviors included Ying Ying spending more time playing in the water and Le Le leaving scent markings around his habitat.

The park said the gestation period for giant pandas is between 72 and 324 days. But, a pregnancy can only be detected by an ultrasound scan between 14 and 17 days before birth.

"We hope to bear wonderful pregnancy news to Hong Kongers this year and make further contributions to the conservation of this vulnerable species."

Giant pandas are considered endangered and vulnerable because of habitat destruction. There only a little more than 1,800 pandas left in the wild, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

