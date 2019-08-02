COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officer Ken Bozeman's daughter had just lost her dog of seven years when he found the stray pup with frozen mud caked to his fur.

Bozeman, who's with the Columbus Division of Police, was working his shift around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the South Linden area of Columbus when he saw a dog getting kicked by another person.

The man told Bozeman the dog is a stray that had been running around the neighborhood begging for food. The man also said he was afraid the dog was going to bite him.

But Bozeman said it was the dog who was actually afraid.

Police said Bozeman and the dog shared a beef jerky and became best friends before heading back to the station to get cleaned up.

On Friday night, Bozeman will surprise his daughter when she gets home from school and let her name the newest furry member of their family.

"Tonight this blessed pup found a new home and a family that will love him," Sgt. Aaron Ward said in a Facebook post.

