Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle in Naples

The remains of the 6-month-old female panther were found Monday along a rural road in Collier County, wildlife officials said.

NAPLES, Fla. — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It’s the 20th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 22 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

