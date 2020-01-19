OKLAHOMA CITY — One Oklahoma woman is thankful her dog was home when someone broke into her home.

Tracey McCoy told KFOR she thought her older son was coming inside when she heard her side door open. But, when she looked up, she came face to face with a stranger.

KWTV said at first the accused burglar, Robert Ward, 30, made friends with McCoy’s Great Dane mix, Dubai. That is—until McCoy realized there was a stranger in her home and started screaming.

That’s when Dubai’s calm demeanor toward Ward changed and the 122-pound dog started to attack him. KWTV said Dubai bit Ward in the bottom, launched at his face and pushed him toward the door.

McCoy said Dubai is usually a very sweet dog and not vicious at all, according to KFOR.

“He is not a vicious dog, he’s very, very sweet,” McCoy told KWTV. “But the instant that I screamed, Dubai understood that that person was not welcome here.”

Ward left the home and McCoy called 911. Ward was caught by police after McCoy gave them a good description of him, according to KWTV.

Ward is facing first-degree felony charges.

