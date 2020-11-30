x
Zoo shares ultrasound video of baby elephant due in 2022

It will be mother Asha's fourth calf.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Ever wondered what a baby elephant looks like before birth?

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden has released a video of an ultrasound for an Asian elephant calf.

The expecting mother is 25-year-old Asha. She's due in February 2022.

Asian elephants can be pregnant for up to 22 months. Asha is about eight months pregnant. This will be her fourth calf.

The zoo's veterinary team has been monitoring Asha with regular ultrasounds. You can watch the most recent one below. Can't see it? Click here.

