Gator hunters catch one-eyed, 12-foot-long, 477-pound alligator

John Ladner said the gator gave them more than 100 pounds of meat.

MISSISSIPPI, USA — Editor's note: The photo above is a file photo. Scroll down for the picture of this gator.

Some gator hunters in Mississippi quickly realized they were gonna need a bigger boat after snagging a one-eyed, 12-foot-long, 477-pound alligator.

John Ladner and Derek Stiglet thought they had spotted a log in the water and quickly realized it was a giant gator.

They snagged it, but when they realized their boat wasn't big enough, they had to call for help.

It took them three hours to get the gator into the boats and to shore. They then needed a tractor to get it out.

