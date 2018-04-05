Barbed-wire fences are designed to keep people out, but apparently they don’t work on gators!

Check out this video that Teasia Warner of Lakeland captured as she was on her way to church last weekend. The alligators didn’t miss a beat walking right through one.

We’ve been telling you for weeks that gators are getting more active with the temperature on the rise. We’ve seen them in pools, at schools and along the street.

