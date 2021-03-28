Otter found stranded on Gandy Boulevard, rescued by FHP troopers

A passerby and good Samaritan helped troopers safely relocate the little critter.

It was a rough day for a little otter who found itself stranded on the shoulder of a busy road and needed a rescue.

FHP troopers say they were called to the shoulder of Gandy Boulevard near the 4th Street overpass about the semiaquatic animal's predicament.

Thankfully, a passerby and good Samaritan had spotted the otter and also had a net and pet carrier onhand to corral the otter.

With the passerby's help, troopers were able to safely relocate the otter to a nearby pond.