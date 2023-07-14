All of the animals were surrendered to the custody of PSPCA and were transported to the organization's various sites in Lancaster, Philadelphia and Chester Counties.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Over 70 animals were rescued from a home in Effort, Monroe County on Friday.

The Pennsylvania SPCA's Animal Law Enforcement team rescued more than 70 dogs, many were Jack Russell Terrier mix types, including adults and puppies, five cats and a variety of birds.

The PSPCA's team was called to the property by the Pa. Bureau of Dog Law after an individual in the home passed away. When the coroner responded, they found a large number of dogs at the property and were concerned with the unsanitary living conditions.

Once the PSPCA's Animal Law Enforcement officers entered the home, they discovered some cats and birds living in the home.

All of the animals were surrendered to the custody of PSPCA and were transported to the organization's various sites in Lancaster, Philadelphia and Chester Counties.

The animals will undergo forensic examinations to collect evidence for potential cruelty or neglect charges and then will be made available for adoption.

"While no harm may have been intended in this case, the owners of the animals rescued today were clearly overwhelmed," said Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA. "Though the circumstances of this rescue were tragic in nature, we are grateful that these animals were safely removed from their poor living conditions. We encourage anyone looking to adopt a small dog to consider adopting one of these or any of those currently in our shelters."

The dogs and cats are expected to be available for adoption at the Pennsylvania SPCA's Philadelphia facility, PSPCA Lancaster Center and the PSPCA's affiliate site, Main Line Animal Rescue.