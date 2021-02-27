An estimated 6,000 pounds of fish was collected near Encantada Avenue.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents became concerned after thousands of fish began surfacing on the beach and most recently in the canals near Encantada Avenue following last week's historic winter storm.

Lindsay Bertram, who has only been a Padre Island resident for a year, said her and her family, along with many islanders, did not hesitate to join in on the clean-up effort after thousands of dead fish began surfacing in the community's canals.

"All of these people have been here for several days," Bertram said. "We love the community and we want to be part, and you can't just be a part of the community when it's fun but you have to be a part when it's hard."

Marvin Jones, President of the Padre Island Property Owner Association, said with the help of volunteers, they were able to collect 120 trash bags full of fish, each bag weighing about 50 pounds, leading to an estimated total of 6,000 pounds of fish!

Officials with Texas Parks and Wildlife said this fish kill is the worst they have seen in 100 years. Jones said in a Facebook post that he is thankful for the volunteers who continue to work on the clean up effort.

Jones asks that if you see fish surfacing near you, to put them in a sturdy trash bag and leave it on your curb. Then call (361) 949-7025 and the PIPOA will pick it up from you.

