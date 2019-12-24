GYEONGGI-DO, South Korea — Here in the United States, it’s far from surprising to find a super posh doggie daycare. After all, we live in the land of itty-bitty toy poodles and puppy strollers.

In fact, according to the Insurance Information Institute, about a third of American households – roughly 100 million – have at least one four-legged family member.

It’s a much different story in South Korea, where about one-quarter of Korean families own pets. But that number is growing – despite the lingering reality that dog meat remains a fairly common food throughout the country, according to USA Today.

That makes the Puppy Spring Puppy Kindergarten in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea that much more special.

It’s really a dog-lover’s dream.

The business is a big hit on Instagram with photo after adorable photo of cute little fur balls cuddled up in sleeping bags and napping on soft pillows.

DesignBoom says the ‘pet kindergarten’ concept is becoming incredibly popular among hard-working South Koreans looking for a place where their dogs can be pampered all day.

Puppy Spring Puppy Kindergarten is reportedly run by a certified dog behavior expert who aims to provide an atmosphere of ‘health and happiness’. In addition to the dreamy sleeping arrangements, DesignBoom says there are also indoor and outdoor playgrounds to promote puppy socialization.

You can check out all the cute puppy pictures here.

