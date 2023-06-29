Beloved Amazon parrot Paquita dies after battling 'aggressive form of cancer'

Leaders at the local botanical garden, Sunken Gardens, shared the news of the bird's death in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An Amazon parrot, who called a local St. Petersburg botanical garden home, died after battling an "aggressive form of cancer."

Leaders with Sunken Gardens shared the news in a Facebook post of Paquita's death – saying she crossed the "Rainbow Bridge" on Wednesday.

The beloved bird, who was more than 60 years old, was under the care of a veterinarian who specialized in avian and exotic medicine. She had recently been diagnosed with an "aggressive form of cancer," the post explained.

"Paquita had so much fun interacting with guests!" leaders wrote on Facebook. "Her cheerful whistles and mischievous laugh could be heard throughout the Gardens and we will especially miss the sound of her joyfully singing out 'PAQUIIIIIITA!' to greet the children who visited daily from Great Explorations and throughout the community."

Leaders with the local botanical garden went on to say Paquita will always be a cherished member of the Sunken Gardens family and a treasured part of their history.

Community members took time to leave messages for Paquita in the comment section where a video of her singing her name was also posted.