Pasco County K-9 Titan turns in his collar after 7 years of work

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — After seven full years of working for the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, a hardworking K-9 is finally turning in his collar and retiring.

K-9 Titan is a 7-year-old German Shepard who has been serving the citizens of Pasco County since December 2015 — and yes, he did start young.

The canine was dual-certified as a patrol and explosive detection K-9, the sheriff's office explains in a Facebook post. The funds to purchase and train Titan were donated by Wesley Chapel Nissan, which is how he got his name — after the Nissan Titan truck.

The now retired K-9 will be enjoying his time off relaxing at home with his partner Lt. Ferguson and his family, which is reportedly one of his favorite activities.

And even after retiring, Titan will be receiving the benefit of having medical care for the rest of his life at no cost from Pasco Sheriff's Charities K-9 Association.