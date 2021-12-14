Pasco County Sheriff's Office K-9 Strong passes away due to medical issue

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says one of its K-9s has passed away.
K-9 Strong, one of the few female K-9s with the sheriff's office, died Dec. 10 due to a medical issue, the agency said. She was 6 years old.
The sheriff's office said she would've turned 7 on Jan. 14.
Described as "energetic" and "dedicated," K-9 Strong had been a member of the Highway Interdiction Team since December 2016 serving as a narcotics detection K-9.
The agency said she loved working and spending time with her family at home, "which she loved unconditionally."
"PSO, and especially her partner Dep. Frisco, will miss K9 Strong dearly and we’re grateful for her dedicated service to the citizens of Pasco County. Rest well, K9 Strong. You’ll be profoundly missed," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
