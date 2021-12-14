Pasco County Sheriff's Office K-9 Strong passes away due to medical issue

She had served as a narcotics detection K-9 since 2016.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says one of its K-9s has passed away.

K-9 Strong, one of the few female K-9s with the sheriff's office, died Dec. 10 due to a medical issue, the agency said. She was 6 years old.

The sheriff's office said she would've turned 7 on Jan. 14.

Described as "energetic" and "dedicated," K-9 Strong had been a member of the Highway Interdiction Team since December 2016 serving as a narcotics detection K-9.

The agency said she loved working and spending time with her family at home, "which she loved unconditionally."