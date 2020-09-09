Pasco County pet stores now required to source adoptable pets from rescues, shelters

County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of the ordinance.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Some good news for Pasco County pets in need of "fur"-ever homes!

Pasco County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve an ordinance that would restrict the sale of dogs and cats at county pets stores to an adoption-based model.

That means stores must get source their adoptable pets from shelters and rescues, not from puppy mills or out-of-state breeders.

Pasco County Animal Services Director Mike Shumate proposed the ordinance, the shelter said. It was passed 5-0 by commissioners.

"Thank you to all of our wonderful pet loving citizens for helping us each and every day save more pets in our community," the shelter wrote on Facebook when it announced the news.

