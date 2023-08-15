'Years of dedicated service...': Pasco County Sheriff's Office celebrates retirement of 2 K-9 deputies

The agency took time to wish K-9 Farrell and K-9 Shep a happy and healthy retirement.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Two K-9 deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office are hanging up their collars and going into retirement after years of service.

The agency took time to wish K-9 Farrell and K-9 Shep a happy and healthy retirement in a news release.

"PSO is thankful for K-9 Farrell and K-9 Shep’s years of dedicated service to the citizens of Pasco County," deputies wrote in the release. "We wish these beloved K-9s well in retirement!"

Take a moment to meet the two K-9 deputies who are heading into retirement.

K-9 Farrell

Farrell is a 7-year-old German Shepherd who was born in Czechia.

This canine has served with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office since February 2017, the agency explains online. He was certified in patrol work and narcotics detection – even earning the "Top Dog" award at a K-9 narcotics detection seminar back in 2020.

"In retirement, K-9 Farrell will remain with his partner, Cpl. Garcia and his current K-9 partner, K-9 Ripp, who began working at PSO in October of 2021," the release explains.

The money for K-9 Farrell was donated by the Farrell family.

K-9 Shep

Shep is 9 years old and was born in Hungary.

This canine started working with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office in August 2015 as a narcotics detection and patrol K-9, the agency explains online.

"Shep was featured on the television series Live PD," according to the release.

The 9-year-old dog will continue to live with his partner, Cpl. Carmack, while retired.