PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Pasco County K-9 with a famous benefactor is on the mend after spraining his ankle, the sheriff's office said.

A Twitter post shows Doc with a bandaged right rear foot. The sheriff's office asked for "pawsitive thoughts and prayers to this little hero."

The yellow lab was purchased with $10,000 that was donated by former major league pitcher Roy Halladay. The K-9 was named in honor of Halladay's nickname, "Doc" Halladay.

Halladay died in a small plane crash in November 2017.

