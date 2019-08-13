PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Pasco County K-9 with a famous benefactor is on the mend after spraining his ankle, the sheriff's office said.
A Twitter post shows Doc with a bandaged right rear foot. The sheriff's office asked for "pawsitive thoughts and prayers to this little hero."
The yellow lab was purchased with $10,000 that was donated by former major league pitcher Roy Halladay. The K-9 was named in honor of Halladay's nickname, "Doc" Halladay.
Halladay died in a small plane crash in November 2017.
