Peanut and her ‘one-of-a-kind figure’ has been an anti-littering mascot for nearly 40 years

For 38 years, Peanut has been a steady reminder of why we should dispose of litter properly.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Peanut the turtle is turning 38 years old this year and the Missouri Department of Conservation is throwing her a birthday celebration.

Peanut is not your typical turtle. She has attracted attention from across the state, and nationwide, for her one-of-a-kind shape. At a young age, Peanut wandered into a discarded plastic six-pack ring and got stuck, according to MDC. As she grew, her shell grew around the plastic ring, which resulted in an unusual figure-eight shape.

In 1993 at the age of 9, Peanut was found in the St. Louis area and was taken to the Saint Louis Zoo, where the ring was removed.

The zoo named her Peanut because of her shell’s shape and gave her to MDC staff, where she has been ever since and serves as an ambassador for litter awareness.

When red-eared slider Peanut was roughly nine years old, someone found her and brought her to experts at the Zoo. She has since become an anti-littering mascot! You can celebrate Peanut by joining the @MDC_online birthday party for her this Saturday! https://t.co/ymEzG1hWqb pic.twitter.com/myd8AdSzXh — Saint Louis Zoo (@stlzoo) November 17, 2022

On Saturday, MDC is celebrating her birthday with a party and litter pick-up drive at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center. The free event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to the public.

At the celebration, birthday cake will be offered, and guests can participate in educational programs about environmental challenges that plastic poses to wildlife. Activities will also be offered including crafts, a chance to see live animals and a meet and great with Peanut.

The conservation department asks guests to register for the party so they know how many party supplies to bring. For more information and to register for the party, click here.

