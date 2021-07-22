Penguin habitat reopening delayed following several deaths at Florida Aquarium

The cause of death is still unknown as Florida Aquarium officials continue to understand the cause.

TAMPA, Fla — Editor's note: The penguins photographed above are not from the Florida Aquarium.

The penguin exhibit at the Florida Aquarium is still closed following the deaths of seven penguins earlier this month.

While the aquarium still doesn't know what caused the deaths, they assure that the animal care team and veterinarians are working hard to take care of their remaining penguin colony and understand what happened.

At this time, the aquarium is delaying the public reopening of the penguin habitat with no official reopening date in sight.

On July 8, it was reported that a handful of penguins at the Florida Aquarium were found dead, aquarium officials said.

The aquarium maintains that its commitment to saving African penguins from extinction remains strong. They have cared for a colony of African penguins since 2006.