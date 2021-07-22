x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

Penguin habitat reopening delayed following several deaths at Florida Aquarium

The cause of death is still unknown as Florida Aquarium officials continue to understand the cause.
Credit: AP
Two juvenile African Penguins explore the penguin habitat at the National Aviary in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 12, 2018. The birds that hatched at the aviary in December of 2017, were just introduced to the water and exhibit under observation to assure they acclimate well to the surroundings. African Penguins are an endangered species, with less than 25,000 pairs remaining the wild. The National Aviary's penguins are part of a breeding program to ensure the population of African Penguins. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

TAMPA, Fla — Editor's note: The penguins photographed above are not from the Florida Aquarium. 

The penguin exhibit at the Florida Aquarium is still closed following the deaths of seven penguins earlier this month.

While the aquarium still doesn't know what caused the deaths, they assure that the animal care team and veterinarians are working hard to take care of their remaining penguin colony and understand what happened. 

At this time, the aquarium is delaying the public reopening of the penguin habitat with no official reopening date in sight. 

On July 8, it was reported that a handful of penguins at the Florida Aquarium were found dead, aquarium officials said. 

Related Articles

The aquarium maintains that its commitment to saving African penguins from extinction remains strong. They have cared for a colony of African penguins since 2006.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter