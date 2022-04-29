Pet adoption fees waived at Best Friends Animal Society for National Pet Month

From April 30 through May 31, adoption fees will be waived at the nonprofit center in Polk County.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — With the month of May being National Pet Month, pet lovers in Polk County could welcome a new animal into their home for free!

How is this possible? Bounty Paper Towels is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to surprise new pet owners by picking up adoption fees.

From April 30 through May 31, adoption fees will be waived at the nonprofit center in Polk County, which is a foster-based program.

And this isn't happening only in Polk County — Best Friends Animal Society has locations across the U.S. where people can get their forever friends from.

All cats come fixed, vaccinated and microchipped, nonprofit leaders explain. Take a peek at the kitties on the center's website.

"May is one of the highest intake months for animal shelters around the country. The sad truth is that shelters get overcrowded when pets aren’t adopted quickly enough and this can put lives at risk," Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society, said in a statement. "That’s why we’re grateful that Bounty wanted to quickly come to the rescue and pick up adoption fees this month.

"It'll help Best Friends get more pets into homes at this critically needed time."

According to Best Friends Animal Society, 347,000 pets were killed in shelters across the U.S. last year. There are 100,000 more pets at risk of being killed in shelters because of staffing shortages, limited shelter hours, decreased volunteers and reduced adoption events.

"For every pet Bounty helps get adopted, it can save two lives: the pet who goes home and the one who now has space to come to a Best Friends Lifesaving Center," nonprofit leaders explain.

And Bounty was happy to help with this adoption event.

“As every pet parent knows, pet messes are no ordinary messes, which is why you shouldn’t use an ordinary paper towel.” Janette Yauch, Vice President of Bounty, said in a statement. “We are honored to join Best Friends Animal Society to help save the lives of pets while helping pet parents everywhere.”