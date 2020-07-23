Tampa Bay cities some of the most pet-friendly in the US, report says

TAMPA, Fla. — If you are a pet lover and call the Tampa Bay area home, you're living in the right place.
According to a report by WalletHub, Tampa is the third most pet-friendly city in the United States. Also making the list was St. Petersburg at number 36.
Orlando outranked both cities and came in at number two. The top spot was clinched by Scottsdale, Arizona.
The ranking looked at three categories: pet budget, pet health and wellness, and outdoor pet-friendliness.
Things like dog parks per capita, cost of pet care providers and veterinarians in the area.
You can check out the full list of pet-friendly cities here.
RELATED: Keeping pets safe in the summer heat
- Hurricane watch issued for Barbados as Tropical Storm Gonzalo strengthens
- Busch Gardens, SeaWorld offers veterans free admission
- 'Have at it': Gov. DeSantis OKs school districts opening later to ensure safety
- Parents turn to 'learning pods' instead of traditional school
- Florida reports another 9,440 cases, 136 deaths from coronavirus
- Sheriff: 'Kind of guy who would punch you in the face for no reason', 2 others arrested in triple murder
- Here are the reopening plans for Tampa Bay school districts
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter