Tampa Bay cities some of the most pet-friendly in the US, report says

The pet lovers here already knew that though.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you are a pet lover and call the Tampa Bay area home, you're living in the right place.

According to a report by WalletHub, Tampa is the third most pet-friendly city in the United States. Also making the list was St. Petersburg at number 36.

Orlando outranked both cities and came in at number two. The top spot was clinched by Scottsdale, Arizona.

The ranking looked at three categories: pet budget, pet health and wellness, and outdoor pet-friendliness.

Things like dog parks per capita, cost of pet care providers and veterinarians in the area.

You can check out the full list of pet-friendly cities here.

