Dogs get colds, too — ways to protect your pet's health

A Tampa veterinarian talks about the most common issues she sees every day and what you can do to prevent illness in your pet.

TAMPA, Fla. — As inflation continues to rise, it's also affecting the cost of owning a pet. A recent Forbes survey found that nearly two-thirds of pet owners would have trouble paying a surprise vet bill. So prevention is really the key when it comes to keeping care of your fur baby. Especially if you take your dogs to daycares or dog parks.

Grace Gryncewicz with Country Chase Veterinary says with so many people new to Florida, allergies and respiratory issues top the list for animals. And the common cold is just as common in canines. Also, dogs can spread it to each other just as easily as humans.

"Making sure that owners are aware or monitoring for symptoms that from mild to severe. That could include sneezing, coughing, nasal discharge, lethargy. And if they do see those to seek attention."

Gryncewicz says that many illnesses can carry similar symptoms so it's important to take your pet to the vet to be checked out and get the proper diagnosis. Also, keeping your pet updated on vaccinations can help prevent more serious illnesses.