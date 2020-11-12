Red-headed lizard that feeds on butterflies joins a long list of nonnative Florida reptiles

Scientists think there are about three times as many species of nonnative lizards in the state as there are native species.

TAMPA, Fla. — You can add a lizard that can grow up to a foot long to the list of nonnative species that call the Sunshine State their home away from home.

Researchers at the University of Florida say Peter’s rock agama lizards are native to East Africa and were first brought to Florida in the 70s as part of the exotic pet trade.

Scientists say the same reptile dealer who brought them to the state is responsible for letting them go into the wild all across South Florida. Now, the population has started to boom, according to researchers.

Male Peter’s rock agama lizards can have bright orange or red heads and sections of their tails while the rest of their body is black. Researchers say they can grow up to 12 inches long.

Some scientists said, in a study on the lizards, they worry the lizards will have an impact on the state's endangered butterfly species since they primarily eat insects.

To help scientists better understand the lizards and their impact on Florida's ecosystems, they are asking people to report sightings of them. People can use this map to do so.

A University of Florida study says the state has had more nonnative reptile species introduced to it than any other region on the planet. Scientists think there are about three times as many species of nonnative lizards in the state as there are native species.

What other people are reading right now:

