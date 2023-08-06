Here's how you can keep your pets safe and cool in hot weather

The summer season can be uncomfortable, and sometimes dangerous, for pets, according to the Humane Society of the United States.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We're only a couple of days away from the official start of summer this year, but that doesn't mean the weather in the Tampa Bay area has not been hot lately.

High temperatures for this week in the local region range from 88 to 92 degrees, and with that weather also calls for certain safety measures — even for our furry friends.

The summer season can be uncomfortable, and sometimes dangerous, for pets, according to the Humane Society of the United States. Factors of rising temperatures, thick humidity, intense heat and storm-caused power outages can all be dangerous for pets.

If you are a pet owner and are not quite sure how to keep your best bud safe during the summer weather, here are some tips to help you out.

Keeping your pet cool

Pet owners should keep their dogs or cats indoors or in the shade for as long as possible with plenty of cool water to help keep them cool, the American Kennel Club advises on its website.

It's important to note most breeds are naturally built to conserve heat more so than dissipate it.

"They don’t have sweat glands, and most of their body is wrapped in fur with little or no exposed skin; they lose heat through the pads of their feet and through their mouths by panting," the American Kennel Club says.

Other stuff you can use on your pets to keep them cool is a battery-operated fan, cool cloths made of chamois material, cooling vests, cooling crate pads, spray bottles and unflavored pediatric electrolyte solution. It's also a good idea to keep a rectal thermometer handy to check your pet's temperature.

Checking the humidity

Keeping an eye on the humidity daily can be critical for your pet.

Just like how bothersome it is for people to walk or run outside with thick humidity, the same can be said for dogs and cats, the Humane Society says.

"It's important to remember that it's not just the ambient temperature, but also the humidity that can affect your pet," Dr. Barry Kellogg, VMD, of the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association, said in a statement. "Animals pant to evaporate moisture from their lungs, which takes heat away from their body.

"If the humidity is too high, they are unable to cool themselves and their temperature will skyrocket to dangerous levels — very quickly."

Dogs' temperatures should not reach over 104 degrees.

Look out for signs of heatstroke

Despite owners trying their best to keep their furry friends cool and safe during warm and humid weather, pets are always at risk for heatstroke.

According to the American Kennel Club, here are the signs to look out for if you suspect your dog may be having a heatstroke:

Unusual breathing (rapid and loud)

High rectal temperature (103 or higher)

Extreme thirst

Weakness and/or fatigue

Frequent vomiting

Disorientation

Dark or bright red tongue and gums

Skin around the muzzle or neck doesn’t snap back when pinched (dehydration)

Difficulty breathing

Thick saliva

Rapid heartbeat

Heavy drooling

Agitation

Anyone who may think their dog or cat is getting overheated, take them to a cooler area right away or even to the vet.

"Once in a cool room, separate their fur with your fingers so the cool air can penetrate the skin," the organization wrote on its website. "To cool your dog down as quickly as possible, pour cool water over their head and body, gently hose a very gentle stream of cool water over them, or, where possible, submerge them in a tub of cool water."

Other ways to keep your pets safe

All pet owners want the best for their dogs and cats, and taking care of them during the summer requires extra attention.

Here are other things the Humane Society says you should keep in mind over the next few months to keep your pets safe in hotter weather:

Never leave your pets in a parked car, even with the car running and air conditioner on

Limit exercise on hot days to early morning or evening hours

Prepare for power outages and develop a disaster plan before summer storms arrive