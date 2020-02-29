ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People who've adopted pets often ask the question "who rescued who?"

Studies show owning a pet can have many health benefits, both mental and physical.

PetSmart Charities is helping rescue pets find homes during National Adoption Weekends. The first adoption event of the year is this weekend, from Feb. 29 to March 1. The pet store is partnering with local shelters and organizations across the country to help dogs, cats, rabbits and other small animals find a fur-ever home.

If the idea of adopting a new friend isn't convincing enough, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says adopting an animal can lower your blood pressure and increase the amount of exercise and socializing you do.

A separate study by Dr. Jeanne Segal says pets are powerful mood-boosters that can help you cope with depression, anxiety and stress.

PetSmart plans to host four National Adoption Weekends in 2020. The others are June 5-7, September 18-20 and November 6-8. Click here to find a PetSmart store near you that is taking part in this weekend's adoption event.

