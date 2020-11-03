PHOENIX — A poodle was found with severe injuries in west Phoenix and now police are searching for the suspect who hurt the dog.

The Arizona Humane Society said the 5-year-old poodle, now named Oliver, was found near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street with injuries to his face.

The pup was taken to the organization's trauma hospital from Maricopa County Animal Care and Control on March 2.

The dog was bloody, swollen and in great pain. X-rays found that there were what looked like six metallic objects in his face and neck.

One of the fragments was removed from his muzzle, but officials determined it would be safer to leave the others in place for the time being.

Oliver is on daily pain management and wound care, treatments that will continue indefinitely. He may be blind in his right eye from his injuries.

The dog is not up for adoption at the moment and it is not immediately clear when he would be.

A reward up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest and conviction.

