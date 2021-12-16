Pinellas Animal Services rescues dog hit by car in St. Pete

According to the shelter, the pug mix is scheduled for hip surgery and is resting comfortably.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Pinellas County Animal Services worker rescued an injured dog in St. Petersburg after the animal was hit by a car at night on Dec. 8, a news release explains.

Patrick Houck reportedly jumped into action after receiving a call about a small pug mix, now known as "Petey," that was hit by a car and crawled under someone's home.

Houck was able to rescue the scared dog and transported him to Blue Pearl for his wounds to be checked out, the release says. Petey was then sent back to the Pinellas County Animal Servies shelter the next morning.

According to the shelter, Petey is scheduled for hip surgery and is resting comfortably. He will reportedly stay at Animal Services as he recovers from his surgery.