PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- One woman had a rude awakening Wednesday morning at her home. She woke up to a masked furry bandit staring back at her.

While it did not appear armed, the masked intruder did cause her quite a scare. The raccoon scurried its way into the restroom before deputies were able to arrive.

Don't worry though; deputies captured the little raccoon and were kind enough to release it.

While it has become quite the internet sensation, hopefully it passes the information on to its other furry, little rascal friends not to mess with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

