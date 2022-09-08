'We'll always be grateful...': Lake Wales Police Department honors fallen K-9 Officer Max

People gathered at HighPoint Church to remember the service and sacrifice of K-9 Max.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Law enforcement officers and members of the community came together Tuesday morning to honor and share stories of fallen Lake Wales K-9 Officer Max.

The K-9 was killed while apprehending a suspect, police say. When K-9 Max found a man who police were trying to apprehend, the K-9 officer grabbed the man's leg area and investigators say he shot and killed the Belgian Malinois.

“I’d like to thank each and every one of you for being here today with us, for taking the time to help honor a hero and help support our department,” Lake Wales Police Chief Chris Velasquez said during the ceremony.

K-9 Max, who was born on Oct. 24, 2014, in the Netherlands, joined the police department on Dec. 15, 2015, and soon went home to meet his handler's family.

The K-9 joined the family of Officer Jared Joyner, an 11-year veteran of the police department.

After vigorous training over six months, adding up to 880 hours, K-9 Max became certified on April 4, 2016, and began his career protecting the residents of Lake Wales and Polk County.

Joyner and Max ultimately apprehended 83 individuals and removed countless illegal drugs from the streets of the community during their career together, according to Velasquez.

Aug. 3 marked the end of the partnership between the officer and K-9 when a man shot and killed Max.

The police chief said all the officers who were on the scene are alive because of the K-9.

“We’ll always be grateful for K-9 Officer Max — for his service, for the smiles he brought, for being a part of the Lake Wales Police Department and for ultimately giving his life to protect his very best friend,” he said.