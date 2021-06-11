Police hope to train Nova into a service dog when she's healthy enough.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Officers at the Pittston City Police Department announced on Friday that the abandoned dog found on Davis Alley may soon have a future with the force.

Police say they would like to adopt her and turn her into a service dog.

Officers say the puppy, now named Nova, was left behind with a tent, some food, and water.

She's now in the care of the SPCA of Luzerne County.

Nova is an eight-month-old Pitbull mix who is just 21 pounds, half the weight she should be.

It will be a long road to recovery, but humane officers say she's already showing signs of improvement.

If her training goes well, the hope for Pittston City Police would be to make Nova a service dog who helps victims of abuse.

"I think Nova would be excellent at that because who else better to help the victim of a trauma, other than someone who has actually been there themselves," said Chief Neil Murphy.