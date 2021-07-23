Deputies: Rabid fox killed after being aggressive with Polk City barn animals

POLK CITY, Fla. — Editor's Note: The fox in the photo above is not the one in question.
A rabid fox in Polk City is dead after deputies say it tried to attack several barn animals Wednesday.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the fox was "being aggressive and trying to attack six barn cats, four horses, and two cows."
According to a press release, this is the second confirmed case of rabies the county has seen this year. The prior case involved a rabid raccoon.
Deputies say the owner of the animals reported seeing the fox snapping at her cats and killed it. Animal Control responded and sent the fox for testing at a state lab in Tampa where it was confirmed to have rabies.
The woman's animals were not vaccinated for rabies and will now quarantine due to possible exposure, according to the sheriff's office.
"Most of the rabies cases we see in Polk County are either bats or raccoons. This is a reminder that any mammals can get rabies. If you have a dog or cat, get them vaccinated against rabies. And anytime you see a wild animal interacting with your pets, contact Animal Control immediately," Sheriff Grady Judd said.
- Ronnie Oneal III sentenced to 3 life terms, plus 90 years for the murder of girlfriend, 9-year-old daughter
- Several athletes with Florida ties are heading to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
- Florida accounts for one in five new COVID cases, White House says
- 'We’re not locking people down': Gov. DeSantis says Florida will stay open despite rising COVID-19 cases
- Florida was the #1 place people moved to in 2020, study says
- Red tide is killing sea life: Where do all the dead fish go?
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter