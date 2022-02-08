Polk County rescue hopes to rehome more dogs if 'pit bull' ban is repealed

A proposed bill that would ban dog breed-specific laws would make it easier to find homes for pit bulls.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A proposed law that would eliminate bans on specific dog breeds has passed another Florida House committee. That means it can now come up for a vote in the full House.

A Miami-Dade ordinance has banned pit bull breeds for more than three decades.

“By repealing this legislation, the dogs can stand as individuals, which as a rescue, all of our dogs stand as an individual,” animal rescuer Shannon Medina said.

Medina and Angie Lorio founded the Polk County Bully Project after seeing the Polk County shelter euthanize the most dogs in Florida.

They have rehomed 1,200 dogs over the past two years. They see the bill as an opportunity to get more dogs into loving forever homes.

“That's going to open up a lot for the dogs that we're trying to place where they're going to be allowed in homes where people want them. We have run into several applications where the people are like 'these are my restrictions' and when we process it we're like 'this is what your homeowner’s association this is what they came back and said. This is what your apartment complex came back,'” Medina explained.

Last month, the rescue took in 46 dogs. They are trying to find homes for dozens of dogs right now at their facility, including Aspen.