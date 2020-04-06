Pregnant elephant in India dies after reportedly eating pineapple filled with explosives

The India Tribune reports the wild elephant was fed the pineapple by a man in Kerala's Silent Valley Forest, exploding in her mouth when she chomped on it.

KERALA, India — The Kerala Forest Department in India is investigating after a pregnant elephant was reportedly killed by a pineapple full of explosives on May 27.

The department said it is investigating all avenues and that there is no conclusive evidence as of yet, but that the animal was in fact killed in "human-wildlife conflict."

"There's no conclusive evidence that injury to lower jaw was caused by pineapple stuffed [with] cracker. However, this may be a possibility. Dept. has booked offence against unknown offenders, whose identity is being established," the department wrote in a tweet.

"Her jaw was broken and she was unable to eat after she chewed the pineapple and it exploded in her mouth. It is certain that she was offered the pineapple filled with crackers to eliminate her," Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Surendra Kumar told the paper.

BBC reports that while it is unclear at this time if this was an accident or who may have planted the explosives officials are interrogating two individuals at this time.

"Two suspects are being interrogated right now. We have not yet made any formal arrests," an official told the outlet.

The death of the elephant caught attention online after a forest officer posted about the tragic death on Facebook.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, elephants are a cultural icon in India with approximately 20,000 to 25,00 in existence.

