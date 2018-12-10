PALM HARBOR, Fla. – A pooch rescued from a house fire will earn her badge after excelling in obedience classes and making a full recovery.

Ruby will be sworn Friday afternoon in as the official fire station dog of Palm Harbor Fire Rescue #65.

Fire rescue officials say she’s ready for her role as a community servant.

Fire Rescue said the house fire that injured Ruby took the life of her owner and another dog. Firefighters in Blakey, Georgia, searched for Ruby after they put out the fire but couldn't find her. A couple of days later, other residents found her and took her to an emergency vet.

Ruby then began her journey to Alabama to a rescue group that could help treat her third-degree burns. After weeks of healing, she traveled to Suncoast Animal League in Palm Harbor.

The public is invited to the ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday at Station 65 at 250 West Lake Road.

