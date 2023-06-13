'Every clue counts': Workers search for answers after 2 young puppies found abandoned in Bradenton

The puppies reportedly tested positive for canine parvovirus and registered dangerously high temperatures of 106 degrees.

MEMPHIS, Fla. — Two young puppies were recently found abandoned on a sidewalk in Bradenton, and animal welfare leaders are searching for those responsible.

On Friday, two 7-week-old puppies were found left on a sidewalk near a Walmart, located at 30th Avenue East and 50th Street East. They were left in a sealed box, left to fend for themselves, a Facebook post from Manatee County Animal Welfare explains.

The puppies reportedly tested positive for canine parvovirus and registered dangerously high temperatures of 106 degrees.

"Their lives were hanging by a thread, but thanks to a caring individual who brought them to us, we were able to rush them to an emergency partner for immediate medical attention," the animal control service wrote.

Leaders at the Manatee County Animal Welfare are working to find the person(s) responsible for leaving the puppies.

"We implore you, our community, for your help," the post read in part.

Anyone who saw the abandonment or anyone with information about the puppies or the individuals involved can reach out to an MCAW officer at 941-742-5933, ext. 1.

"Every clue counts, and your assistance could be the key to bringing justice to these innocent puppies," leaders with the animal control service wrote. "Let's stand together against animal cruelty and ensure a brighter future for all animals."