The Paw Project of Georgia gave the pups a bath, checked their health and fed them.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — It's a Christmas miracle for these 5 neglected puppies rescued just in time for the holidays and before the artic blast.

The Paw Project of Georgia recently saved 5 puppies after a sweet community member found them behind a dumpster at a Gwinnett apartment complex.

The shelter said the puppies were found in malnourished conditions.

"They were emaciated, cold, and significantly filthy," the shelter said.

Paw Project of Georgia team members took the pups into their care taking great care of them.

The team first did an intake of the pups by deworming them and giving them their vaccinations.

Care team members then gave the cute pups a bath, fed them and gave them new warm bedding just in time before the Georgia flash freeze.

****Happening now**** 5 puppies found behind a dumpster at an apartment complex here in Gwinnett, emaciated, cold, and... Posted by Paw Project of Georgia, Inc. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022

"We were not planning to take on another litter over the holidays, but how could we say no? Rescue never rests," said the Gwinnett shelter.