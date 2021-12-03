Deputies: $35K worth of puppies stolen from Manatee County pet store

Now the sheriff's office is searching for the women responsible.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — Two "skinny petite" women are accused of stealing $35,000 worth of puppies from a Manatee County store and now deputies need your help to track them down.

According to a press release, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office was called out around 1 a.m. to the Petland on 53rd Avenue West after someone noticed the front door was shattered.

The owner said six dogs were stolen from the store.

Surveillance video shows two cars drive through the parking lot and stop at the store's entrance before a brick smashed the front door and two women ran inside, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say one of the women jumped over the counter before loading the puppies into a bag from the kennels.

The women are described as being petite and wearing gray or black hoodies, sweatpants and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked the contact the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866 634-8477.