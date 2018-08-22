POLK CITY, Fla. — It started with a Polk City family’s dog getting into a fight with a raccoon and is now the third confirmed case of rabies in Polk County this year.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Section said they learned the raccoon tested positive for rabies Wednesday.

The couple from Flanders Station Drive in Polk City who owned the dog said they shot and killed the raccoon.

A bat in Lakeland and a bat in Winter Haven were found to have rabies earlier this year.

In Florida, all dogs, cats, and ferrets 4 months of age or older have to be vaccinated by a licensed veterinarian against rabies with a vaccine that is licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

