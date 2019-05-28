HARBINGER, N.C. — The odds of a momma goat giving birth to quintuplets are one in 10,000, according to goat handler Roxanne Dorman.

Dorman helped her friend Mona Armstrong deliver quintuplet baby goats at Armstrong’s home in Harbinger Sunday.

“It was amazing…we couldn’t believe it,” said Dorman.

Armstrong told 13News Now the mother, Tink, was six days past due when they heard her yelling on the baby monitor.

“I was thinking ‘oh my goodness," said Armstrong. “I was thinking three.”

“Then the fourth one came, and then the fifth one came,” said Dorman.

Tink gave birth to four girls and one boy. Two of them are going to a friend, Armstrong is keeping one and the other two girls are up for sale.

