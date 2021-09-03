Reports: White House dogs back in Delaware after 'biting incident'

The incident reportedly involved Biden's 3-year-old German Shepherd and a security team member.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The return of dogs to the White House appears to have come with a hiccup. CNN reports President Joe Biden's rescue dog Major had a "biting incident" with a security team member.

Now, the network says 3-year-old Major and the Biden's other German Shepherd Champ have been returned to their family home in Delaware, citing sources with knowledge of the incident.

When asked about the situation Tuesday morning by MSNBC's Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski, White House Press Secretary Jenn Psaki had little to share.

"I don't have any updates for you Mika on the reports about an incident. But what I can tell you...is that Major and Champ are a part of the Biden's family, they're members of the family. They often go to Delaware when the first lady is traveling and they're adjusting to their new home," she said, adding that the dogs are beloved members of the White House family.

“I don’t have any updates on reports about an incident but what I can tell you…is that Major and Champ are part of the Biden’s family. They often go to Delaware when the first lady is traveling. And they’re adjusting to their new home," says @PressSec pic.twitter.com/LWu4c2v0Ms — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) March 9, 2021

But it appears Champ and Major's trip to Delaware might not be all that uncommon either.

NBC News reports a person with direct knowledge of the matter says it's typical for the dogs to be at the family's Delaware home while the first lady is traveling.

"Yes, they will be back," a White House official told the network. “With the First Lady traveling for three days, Champ and Major went to Delaware to stay with family friends.”

Dr. Jill Biden is currently in Washington state where she is set to visit with military families.

Major is the first shelter dog to call the White House home after moving in this January. Major and Champ's arrival also marked the first time four-legged family members returned to the White House in four years.

The 3-year-old German Shepherd was adopted from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018 so 10-year-old Champ, at the time, could have a companion.

Since moving in the first lady's office said Champ is enjoying his dog bed by the fireplace while Major loves to run around on the South Lawn.

Major was also involved in another incident in November 2020 when President Biden fractured his foot while playing with the young pup.