Reptilepalooza returns to Clearwater Marine Aquarium this weekend

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Reptilepalooza is back! Here is your opportunity to get up and close to rescued snakes and other cold-blooded reptiles.

The event is happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 14-16 at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium visitor's center, according to a news release.

Visitors will have the chance to see a Burmese python, green anaconda, Pixie frog, Boa constrictor, tortoises and more.

"Wildlife rescue partners from Owl’s Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife, Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center and Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission will be onsite with their animals and educational material," CMA said in the news release.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to get a chance to check out Bycatch Reduction Devices (BRD), which are part of the new diamondback terrapin conservation measures requiring all recreational blue crab traps to have BRDs installed by March 1, 2023, the release detailed.