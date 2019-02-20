JUPITER, Fla. — A Husky named Lucky is running on new prosthetic legs. Now she just needs a place to call home.

CBS 12 reports Lucky has been getting care at GTS Husky Rescue in Jupiter, Florida.

Lucky was found abandoned and abused. She used to crawl on her front elbows. Now, after months of therapy, she's ready for a "furever" home.

If you know someone who might want to take Lucky home, contact GT Husky Rescue.

