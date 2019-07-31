CLEARWATER, Fla. — Three pilot whales who were rescued after being stranded on Redington Beach are continuing to head back out to open water, Clearwater Marine Aquarium said Wednesday.
Five whales had to be rescued Monday after they beached themselves. Dozens of volunteers worked to save the sea mammals.
The three whales were taken by boat off shore. Rescuers are hoping they continue heading out to sea to deeper water.
The other two whales were taken to the CMA's Tarpon Springs facility for more care. The aquarium said the whales are doing well and are expected to be released soon.
The aquarium has started a fundraising campaign to cover some of the costs for the rescue and caring for the whales. Donations can be made at this link.
