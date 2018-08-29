CLEARWATER, Fla. – The Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium on Wednesday pulled two stranded melon-headed whales from Sand Key.
Rescuers carried the marine animals to a truck. There is no word yet on their condition.
Video: Clearwater Marine Aquarium works to rescue two beached Melon-headed whales
Clearwater Fire and Rescue’s fireboat will look to see if other animals are in distress nearby.
