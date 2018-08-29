CLEARWATER, Fla. – The Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium on Wednesday pulled two stranded pygmy killer whales from Sand Key.
Rescuers carried the marine animals to a truck. They were in moderate condition when they were transported, aquarium officials say.
The aquarium will test to see if the beaching is red tide-related, but experts there don't think it is.
Clearwater Fire and Rescue’s fireboat are looking to see if other animals are in distress nearby.
