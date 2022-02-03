'Rest well': Retired Pasco County K9 Fin dies in sleep at age 9

K9 Fin worked and served the citizens of Pasco County from 2014 until 2018.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday morning started off with sad news from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Retired K9 Fin, the partner of Lt. Clint Cabbage, died in his sleep Saturday night, a news release from the sheriff's office reports. He was 9 years old.

K9 Fin worked and served the citizens of Pasco County from 2014 until 2018.

Even after retiring, the canine continued to work with the Pasco Sheriff Charities and K9 Associations to help raise funds for other law enforcement dogs.

His presence at events like the K9 Classic Golf Tournament and Spooky Tails brought joy to everyone who attended, the sheriff's office said.

"K9 Fin will be greatly missed by his family, including Lt. Cabbage’s current K9 Jango, and all who had the pleasure of working with K9 Fin at Pasco Sheriff’s Office," deputies said in a statement.

"Rest well, K9 Fin and thank you for your service to the citizens of Pasco County."