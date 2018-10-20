The reward for information about a wolf that fled a Florida preserve during Hurricane Michael has been increased to $1,100.

Tahané is not hostile and does not pose a threat to anyone, says the Seacrest Wolf Preserve, which is located in Chipley.

Officials at the preserve said the wolf was spotted Friday, but they were unable to retrieve him.

The preserve says anyone who sees Tahané should not try to get him to come to them because it will make him flee. Officials also said they think the wolf has lost weight because he probably hasn't eaten since he ran away.

People who have a valid sighting of Tahané should contact Cynthia Watkins at (850) 381-2318 and send a message to the preserve's Facebook page.

