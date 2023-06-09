Alligator activity causes popular Central Florida swimming hole to temporarily close

The spring will remain closed through Saturday, June 10, however, the park will remain open daily until capacity is reached.

APOPKA, Fla. — Kelly Park's Rock Springs will be closed through the weekend because of alligator activity, according to Orange County Parks and Recreation.

According to CBS affiliate WKMG-TV, although the county has not made any correlation between alligator activity to alligator breeding season, the timelines match.