Alligator activity causes popular Central Florida swimming hole to temporarily close

APOPKA, Fla. — Kelly Park's Rock Springs will be closed through the weekend because of alligator activity, according to Orange County Parks and Recreation.
The spring will remain closed through Saturday, June 10, however, the park will remain open daily until capacity is reached.
According to CBS affiliate WKMG-TV, although the county has not made any correlation between alligator activity to alligator breeding season, the timelines match.
The TV station reports that alligators begin courting each other in early April and mating happens in May or June, citing the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The nesting season comes in late June or early July, with hatching set from mid-August to early September.